Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba greet people on Kheer Bhawani

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted people on Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Party president while expressing his warm greetings said, “The festival attracts devotees particularly Kashmiri pundits from across the state and the country. The annual pilgrimage to this temple is a sort of homecoming for many pundits. The festival presents a perfect example of the Hindu Muslim brotherhood in Kashmir. It is a perfect example of religious harmony that has been a specialty of our Kashmir culture. On this day I greet the people especially the Kashmiri pundit community,” he said.

Vice president in his message said, “Kashmiri pundits are a part of our pluralistic culture. The distinctive pluralistic culture of Kashmir is incomplete without our Kashmiri pundit brethren. Festive occasions like Mela Khir Bawani invigorate further the cause of brotherhood and amity in the valley. I take this opportunity to greet the people on this occasion. I hope that the day acts as the harbinger of peace and prosperity in the state.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people on Mela Kheer Bhawani.

In her felicitation message, Mehbooba urged the Pandit community to pray for state’s prosperity and peace. She wished the day to be the harbinger of happiness and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba said that for centuries the celebration of the Mela has been an epitome of harmony and brotherhood in the state and there is a need to strengthen the bond of togetherness between various sections of the society.