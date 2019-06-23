Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Tramboo’s demise

June 23, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Khwaja Abdul Ahad Tramboo of Nishat.

The duo in their joint message said that the late Tramboo Sahab apart from being successful businessmen was a philanthropist to the core. The duo while praying for peace to the soul of deceased said the darted shall be remembered for his pious and humanitarian values.

Various NC leaders including additional general secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Political advisor to vice president Tanvir Sadiq, YNC provincial president Salman Ali Sagar participated in the Nimaz e Jinazah of the deceased.

Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Syed Aga Ruhullah, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also expressed grief over the demise of Khwaja Abdul Ahad Tramboo. They prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the grief stricken family.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the death of chairman Tramboo Cement Industries (TCI).



While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Mehbooba described the deceased as a veteran businessman, philanthropist and a great human being.



"May Allah grant Haji Sahab highest place in Jannah and grant his family strength to bear this loss", she prayed.

