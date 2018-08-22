Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba, DGP, party leaders greet people on Eid-ul-Azha

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday greeted the people of the State and the entire Muslim fraternity on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Praying for peace, stability and prosperity in the State, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah said Eid was a special occasion to remember the lesser privileged, destitute and downtrodden and to share our joy with them.
Highlighting the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that is epitomized by Eid-ul-Azha, NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah said it was important to remember families, especially children who had lost their near and dear ones to violence.
PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has greeted people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In her message, the PDP President prayed the blessed festival further inculcates the values of selfless service, piety and care about each other among us. She said the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) which embodies these values needs to be followed more in present times which are marked by acrimony, ill will and confrontation all across the globe.
Senior National Conference Leaders including NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana and party legislators and functionaries have also extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone in his message of felicitations, said 'May Allah bring this Eid an era of peace and may the dreams of youth cherish for which they struggle.”
He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
Imran Raza Ansari, MLA Pattan and former Minister Tuesday greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and hoped that the auspicious occasion will be the harbinger of peace, stability and development in the State.
In his Eid message, Ansari while describing Eid-ul-Azha as a unique gift from Almighty Allah, said, “'May Allah bring this Eid an era of peace and may the dreams of people get fulfilled.”
He prayed for well-being of the people and hoped the festival will usher an era of peace, progress and development of the State. (KNS)
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid.
Wishing all a happy and prosperous Eid, Tarigami said he hopes this festival of joy and happiness will usher peace and prosperity to the world especially to people of Jammu and Kashmir. “May this festival strengthen mutual goodwill and inspire each one of us to follow the path of love, friendship, harmony and peace in the state,” he said, in his Eid message.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga greeted the people and hoped that the auspicious occasion will be the harbinger of peace, stability and development in the State.
In his Eid message, Monga while describing Eid-ul-Azha as a unique gift from Almighty Allah, said, “'May Allah bring this Eid an era of peace and may the dreams of people get fulfilled.”
He prayed for well-being of the people and hoped the festival will usher an era of peace, progress and development of the State. (KNS)
On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Director General of Police Dr. S.P Vaid has greeted all ranks of police, security forces, their families and the martyrs’ families a joyful Eid.
In his message, Dr. Vaid has expressed hope that the festival of sacrifices will instil more dedication and commitment among the personnel towards service of people and the nation. (KNS)
Awami National Conference (ANC) President Begum Khalida Shah and senior Vice president Muzafar Shah have greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a statement, both the leaders while paying tribute to Prophet Ibrahim (AS) appealed people to celebrate the Eid with austerity. While remembering the Supreme Sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) both the leaders said that the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in the way of Allah is an example of commitment towards the faith. They urged people to keep the festivity free from all nuisances so that the spirit of sacrifice does not go away in celebrating the holly day. (KNS)
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir extended felicitations to people on the very auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Azha.
In his message, G.A. Mir while extending felicitations to people said Eid ul Azha is a true message of love and affection, symbolizing the true essence of sacrifices to please Almighty besides the philosophy of unshakable faith in His mercy. Eid Ul Azha is a unique gift from Almighty and it will continue to lead the mankind at the path of righteousness, he said.
Senior pro-freedom leader and Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) chairman Zaffar Akber Bhat has extended greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah.
In a statement issued to Press, Zaffar said if the message of Eid-Ul-Adha was followed in letter and spirit, it would help the entire world blossom. He said in reality only those people deserved to be felicitated who tried to follow the message of holy Qur’an and fulfil their duties during the month of Ramadan. Stressing that as far as celebrating Eid-ul-Adha in Jammu Kashmir was concerned,
Zaffar in his Eid message, said people would, this year too, pray that their innumerable sacrifices do not go waste and resolve to carry forward the pro freedom movement, until their just struggle reaches its logical conclusion.