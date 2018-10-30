About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Killing of PDP worker, cop

Farooq, Omar grieved

Published at October 30, 2018 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)537views


Srinagar, 29 Oct:

 National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed profound grief over the brutal killing of a PDP activist and JK Police SI killed in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama.
Strongly condemning the brutal attack, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah expressed solidarity with the families of slain PDP leader Mohammad Amin Dar and police sub inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir. Both leaders prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Senior National Conference Leaders including NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Leaders and Legislators have also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killings and prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Meanwhile Nasir Aslam Wani visited the residence of late Dar at Gangbugh Srinagar and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He offered fateha and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top