Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs of Dastgeer Sahib

Srinagar, 18 December 2018:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday extended warm greetings to people on the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani RA (Dastageer sahib).
In his message party president Dr Farooq said, “Hazrat Shah-e-Jeelani changed the lives of innumerable people. Those changes off-course invigorated love, peace and harmony in the world. His message and endowments will continue to guide people towards attaining perfection of worship. I take this opportunity to greet people on this auspicious occasion of Urs,” he said.
Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while greeting the people on Urs observance said, “The auliyas passionately believed that the sanctity of every life is to be saved and preserved. Their method of approaching god was through repentance from sin, the purging of contemptible qualities, and evil traits of character. On this auspicious occasion I pray to almighty to salvage us from the current tumultuous times. May the urs act as a harbinger of peace in the valley,” he said.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar impressed upon the administration to ensure devotees all amenities during the urs observance days. Sagar while greeting the people on urs observance said, “Hazrat Pir Dastageer (RA), the greatest of all divines and mystic saints of Islam translated into practice the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW). His teachings will forever illuminate the hearts of people,” he said.