Farooq, Omar greet people on the Urs of Sheikh Makhdoom RA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the 456th annual Urs celebration of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom RA.
In a joint statement, both leaders prayed for peace and prosperity of the people of the state. In his message, Dr Farooq said that Makhdoom Sahib RA has played a vital role in the diffusion of spiritual and religious education. “Kashmir has inherited mysticism from such great awliya. He not only guided people in religious studies but promoted brotherhood and amity among the masses,” he said.
Vice president Omar Abdullah while greeting people on the occasion said that such occasions invigorate the people with spirituality. “The teachings of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom RA are for all times. We should try to imbue his teachings in our day to day life,” he said.