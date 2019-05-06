Farooq, Omar greet people on the onset of Ramadan

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the eve of the holy month of Ramzaan.

Dr. Farooq in his message said, “May the divine blessing of Allah bless us all during the holy month of Ramazaan. I take this opportunity to wish Ramzaan Mubarak to all. May Almighty bless us all in our endeavors and accept our fasts and prayers. I also urge the divisional administration of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people during the holy month."

He further added, "The household requirements of people increase exponentially during the holy month. It is therefore imperative for the state administration to ensure a hassle-free Ramzaan to people. I impress upon the incumbent governor administration to ensure all facilities to people across the state.”



Party vice president Omar Abdullah, while greeting the people said, “I wish Ramzaan Mubarak to all, and hope that the sacred month brings cheerfulness to our state. In this month, we should remember those who need our help, May we be guided by our faith in Allah towards success and prosperity.”