Farooq, Omar greet people on Jumat-Ul-Vida

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Jumat Ul Vida.

In his message party president said “I take this opportunity to extend my warmest greeting to people on the eve of Jumat Ul Vida. This day is unique in assuring the blessings of Allah in abundance. Today when the Muslims across the state gather in mosques and engage themselves in prayers, they should pray for everlasting peace to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The day is indeed a highly significant day endowed with a great spiritual importance. I pray to almighty to accept the penance and fasting of ours and bestow his choicest blessings on us.”

Party vice president while greeting the people said, “I hope that the day acts as forerunner of peace and prosperity in the state. On this occasion we should ask for forgiveness from Allah Almighty. This day exhorts people to be good to all and sincerely abide by the injunctions laid down in the Holy book of Quran.”