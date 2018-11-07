Farooq, Omar greet people on Diwali

Jammu November 06:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, hoping the festival will be celebrated with traditional harmony, enthusiasm and brotherhood.
In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah wished prosperity to the State and happiness to its people. He highlighted the spirit of celebrating festivals in an atmosphere of amity and brotherhood and called for strengthening this tradition.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah also prayed for the peace and tranquility in the State.
In a separate message, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the life of people of State.” He stressed on the need for strengthening harmony and brotherhood in the glorious traditions of the State’s pluralistic ethos.
Omar Abdullah hoped that the festival would be celebrated with fervor and gaiety.
National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana also felicitated the people on the festival of lights, saying Diwali is one of the captivating festivals, providing occasion for merriment.
He described the festival as celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil and wished the people joyous and prosperous Diwali.