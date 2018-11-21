Farooq, Omar felicitate people on Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Dr. Farooq and Omar Abdullah in a statement issued to KNS said Eid-ul-Milad was an occasion to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of our beloved Prophet (SAW) in letter and spirit and work tirelessly towards helping those in need. Both leaders prayed for peace and stability in the Jammu & Kashmir.
In his message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said Islam was the religion of peace and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was the perfect embodiment of love, equality and brotherhood. He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection and kindness.
In a message, Omar Abdullah said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides us an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind. “I pray to Allah to give us the wisdom and guide us on the path to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he said.
Party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior party functionaries, legislators, former Ministers, former Members of Parliament and office bearers have also felicitated people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).