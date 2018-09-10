Farooq, Omar express solidarity with Shah

Srinagar, Sunday 09 Sep:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday visited the residence of Ex MLA and Central Secretary Irfan Shah at Magarmal Bagh Srinagar and expressed solidarity with him and his family and offered Fateha on the demise of his Uncle, late Mehrajudin Shah.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Dr. Farooq Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and said the entire party stands in solidarity with Irfan Shah and his family in this hour of loss.
Meanwhile, Party Vice President Omar Abdullah also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Mehrajudin Shah. He prayed for peace to the departed soul.
NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior party leaders, legislators, office bearers including youth as well as womens wing visited the residence of Late Shah and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.