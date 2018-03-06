About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Farooq, Omar express solidarity with Kaul

Srinagar:

 National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Working President Mr. Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed solidarity with Dr. Sameer Kaul on the demise of his mother-in-law, Dr. Durga Ganju who passed away on Saturday.

Expressing solidarity with Dr. Kaul and his family, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mr. Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul while offering their heartfelt condolences to the Ganju and Kaul families for their loss.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah participated in the last rites of the deceased in Delhi and expressed his solidarity with the family.

Senior Party Leaders and Legislators have also expressed solidarity with Dr. Kaul and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

 

