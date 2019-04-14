Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Kashmiri student in Bangladesh

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a Kashmiri student Qurat ul Ain, a student at Tahir-ul –Nissa Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Party president made a phone call to foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and urged her to facilitate transportation of the mortal remains of the girl to her home in Kashmir.

Party vice president while taking to micro blogging website Twitter requested Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to help in getting the mortal remains of the deceased student to valley.



