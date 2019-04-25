Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Ghulam Hassan Mir

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted business man and renowned social figure Ghulam Hassan Mir of Athwajan, Pantha chowk.

The duo prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the inconsolable loss. Mean while party vice president Omar Abdullah, party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Political advisor to Vice president Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leader Syed Basharat Bukhari participated in Nimaz e Jinazh of the deceased.

Party vice president also paid a visit to party worker Bashir Ahmad’s residence at Homeshalibugh to condole with him over the demise of his father.