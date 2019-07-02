Farooq, Omar express grief over deaths in Kishtwar road mishap

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of 35 passengers in a tragic road accident at Keshwan in Kishtwar District.

"My heart goes to all those who have lost their dear ones in the accident", Dr Farooq Abdullah said in a message and wished early recovery to the injured.

In a separate message, National Conference Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mr Omar Abdullah conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammed Sagar, Provincial President Jammu Mr Devender Singh Rana , former minister and MLC Mr Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, Mr Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy Former Minister District President Doda, Mr Qazi Jalal Ud Din Ex-MLA Vice President Jammu Province, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma Ex-MLC Vice President Jammu Province, Dr. Chaman Lal Bhagat Ex-MLA, Mr Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo District President Kishtwar and Mr Sajjad Shaheen District President Ramban, have also expressed grief over the deaths, prayed for peace to the departed souls and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.