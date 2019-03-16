About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families whose kin died in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

“Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in a tragic road accident on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh road in Ramban today,” the party wrote on Twitter. 

“Both leaders prayed for peace to departed souls.”

Earlier, 11 people including a two-month old baby died and four others were injured after a passenger cab they were travelling in rolled down into over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah in Ramban.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

              

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families whose kin died in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

“Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in a tragic road accident on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh road in Ramban today,” the party wrote on Twitter. 

“Both leaders prayed for peace to departed souls.”

Earlier, 11 people including a two-month old baby died and four others were injured after a passenger cab they were travelling in rolled down into over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah in Ramban.

News From Rising Kashmir

;