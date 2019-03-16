Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families whose kin died in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

“Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in a tragic road accident on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh road in Ramban today,” the party wrote on Twitter.

“Both leaders prayed for peace to departed souls.”

Earlier, 11 people including a two-month old baby died and four others were injured after a passenger cab they were travelling in rolled down into over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah in Ramban.