Farooq, Omar condole Wakhlu’s demise
Srinagar, 30 December 2018: Jammu and Kashmir National conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice president Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of noted educationalist O N Wakhlu.
Dr Farooq while expressing condolences with the bereaved family said, “Wakhlu sahib earned name in the field of engineering research. He had profoundly worked for the regional engineering college. He will continue to inspire many in the field of research,” he said adding, “I pray for peace to the soul of departed academician and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”
Omar Abdullah while extending condolences to the bereaved family in particular to congress leader and wife of the deceased Mrs. Khemlata Wakhlu, said, “Deceased was an eminent educationalist and a recipient of various awards and laurels, his demise has created a void in the field of engineering research,” he said adding, “ I pray for peace to the soul of deceased.”