Farooq, Omar condole Mohiudin’s demise

Srinagar, November 28:
President National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of prominent political activist Advocate Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani (Uri) of Baramulla.
While expressing his grief Dr Farooq Abdullah said that Mir sahib was a close associate of Sher-e-Kashmir. “Wani Sahib was known for his political acumen and people friendly politics. I pray to Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” he said.
Omar in his condolence message said that Late Wani sahib has played an important role in highlighting issues concerning people in general. “I pray to almighty to give peace to the soul of the departed,” he said.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Javed Dar, G H Rahi, Munir Bhat, Neelofar Masood also expressed condolences with the bereaved family.