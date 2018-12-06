Farooq, Omar condole Mattoo’s demise

Srinagar:
Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed heartfelt grief at the demise of noted business man Ghulam Nabi Mattoo of Nalbal, Noushera.
In his message Dr Farooq said, “The deceased was a cheerful person, pious and an astute business man. I pray to Almighty for peace to departed soul,” he said.
Party vice president Mr. Omar Abdullah in his message said, “I pray for peace to the soul of deceased, and strength to the bereaved family of Mattoo’s to bear the loss. May almighty give peace to the soul of departed,” he said
Meanwhile Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah visited the family of the deceased and offered condolences. The duo prayed for the soul of departed. Senior party leaders and functionaries have also expressed condolences to family members of the deceased including Dr Ali Muhammad Mattoo, Haji Abdul Majeed Mattoo and Haji Mustaq Ahmad Mattoo.