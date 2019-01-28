Farooq, Omar condole demise of NC Block President Shangus

NC pays tributes to Aga Fazllullah
NC pays tributes to Aga Fazllullah
Srinagar, January 27:
National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed sorrow over the demise of a prominent party worker and Block President Shangus Haji Ghulam Nabi Mir.
Dr Farooq while expressing his grief said, “I pray for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”
Party vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences with the bereaved family. “He was a very senior and dedicated colleague. The JKNC family has lost a stalwart today,” Omar wrote on twitter while praying for peace to Late Ghulam Nabi Mir.
Meanwhile party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, G A Shah, South Zone president Dr Bashir Veeri, District President Altaf Kaloo, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Adv Riyaz Khan have also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Abdullah aslo paid tributes to prominent Shia scholar and cleric Aga Syed Fazlullah Al Mossvi Al Safvi on his death anniversary.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah while paying tributes to Aga Fazlullah said, “He was a noted scholar and a pious soul. He will be remembered for his relentless service in the field of Islamic studies. He was a learned person and had dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of poor and suffering people,” adding that the present generation has a lot to emulate from his life and works.