Farooq, Omar condole demise of Khwaja Hanief

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed condolences to In charge Program Shaharbeen Maqsood Ahmad on the demise of his father Khwaja Muhammad Hanief of Uri.

The duo in their message prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. It is pertinent to mention here that late Khwaja Hanief was a prominent personality of Uri. Among others Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal,Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Sakina Itoo, chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Kaisar Jamsheed lone, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Mir Saifullah, Javaid Ahmad Dar, political advisor to vice president Tanvir Sadiq and provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also extended condolences to the bereaved family members.