Farooq, Omar condole demise of Haji Amin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of NC district Vice President Haji Muhammad Amin Rather.
In his message Dr Farooq said, “I am deeply saddened at the demise of Amin sahib. I pray for peace to the soul of departed leader and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” he said.
Vice president Omar Abdullah while expressing his grief said that the demise of Amin sahib is indeed a loss to party. “I pray to almighty for peace to the soul of departed leader. This hour of grief the party stands in unison with the bereaved family,” he said.
Meanwhile party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Peer Afaq, Irfan shah, Ahsan Pardesi and G N Tailbali participated in the Jinazah of the deceased leader at Dara Harwan. They prayed for peace to departed soul.