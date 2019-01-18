Farooq, Omar condole deaths due to Ladakh avalanche

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an avalanche that took place at Khardung La pass in Ladakh on Friday.
In a statement the duo has urged the administration to expedite the rescue operation and ensure all support to the families of the deceased.
Meanwhile both Party President and Vice President urged the incumbent governor administration to gear up its men and machinery to meet any eventuality in wake of heavy snowfall as predicted by the local MeT officials.
Impressing upon the administration to ensure that people don’t have to suffer due to the vagaries of weather, the duo urged the administration to ensure all arterial and other routes are kept open to avoid any suffering to people.
Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar urged the administration to clear snow from roads on priority basis. He urged the divisional commissioner to activate their field staff to meet any eventualities and exigencies arising after snowfall.