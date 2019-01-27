Farooq, Omar condole Dar’s demise

Srinagar, Jan, 26:
Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior NC worker Gh Nabi Dar of Pahroo Chadoora.
The duo prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to bereaved family to bear the loss.
While highlighting the contribution of the deceased worker, central zone President Ali Mohammad Dar said he started his association with NC as a young volunteer and was part of the Quit Kashmir Movement under the leadership of Sheri Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. "He took part in various rallies after the arrest of Sheri Kashmir. The deceased had to face jail for upholding and supporting the people's Movement during that period," Dar said adding the contribution and sacrifices rendered by the departed soul shall be remembered for all times.
While paying tribute to the departed soul, Dar said that the deceased was a prominent worker of National Conference who made exemplary contribution in the service of people of his area besides strengthening and promoting the party ideals.
Party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, senior leader A R Rather and district president Budgam Abdul Ahad Dar also expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to departed soul.