Farooq, Omar condole Choudhary’s demise

VP NC visits Shangus to offer condolences with Mir’s family
Srinagar, January, 29:
President National Conference Dr. Faooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of noted social and political personality of Handwara Choudhary Abdul Aziz.
The duo while expressing condolences with the grief-stricken family and in particular with former Minister of forest, food & supplies and senior NC leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan have prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the loss.
Meanwhile party’s General secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial secretary Showkat Ahmad Mir, district president Srinagar peer Afaq, district president Bandipura Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz, Nazir Ahmad Malik participated in the Nimaz-e-Janaza of the departed.
Dr Farooq Abdullah made a phone call to Choudhary Ramzan to express his condolences.
Among others party north zone president Muhammad Akbar lone, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rathar, Sakina Itoo, Muhammad shafi uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Devender Singh Rana, Shareef ud din shariq, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Aga Mehmood, Shameema Firdous, Qaisar Jamsheed lone, Mir Saifullah, Irfan Ahmad shah, Dr Basher Ahmad Veeri, Salman Ali Sagar have also expressed condolences with the grief stricken family and have prayed for peace to the soul of departed.
Meanwhile party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah visited the residence of late Ghulam Nabi Mir, block president and senior party functionary of Shangus to offer condolences to the greaved family.
Among others political advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, South Zone president south Dr Bashir Veeri, District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, District President kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Reyaz Ahmad Khan also accompanied the vice president to the residence of departed functionary to pay homage to late Mir.