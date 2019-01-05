Farooq, Omar Abdullah grieved over death of Tanghdar residents

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed deep anguish and shock over the death of five residents of Tanghdar including two children aged 8 and 5 who have died due to asphyxiation at their rented accommodation in Bemina, Srinagar.
Dr Farooq expressing sorrow in a statement said, “It is deeply distressing to know about the incident. May Almighty give the bereaved much needed strength to bear the loss and peace to the departed souls.”
Dr Farooq has also impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to air left the bodies to their native place for last burial rites.
Omar Abdullah while expressing sorrow over the incident said, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the five residents of Tanghdar who have lost their lives tragically in the dreadful incident,” adding that in order to forestall such incidents from happening in future, administration must hold awareness campaigns by employing different modes of mass media including social media.
“I urge the administration to grant adequate ex-gratia relief to the bereaved family. Meanwhile I take this opportunity to appeal the people to use appliances and other gadgets watchfully to ensure there is no harm to their life and property,” he said.
Meanwhile party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani spoke to the authorities concerned and requested them to air lift the bodies from Srinagar to Tanghdar. He has expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic incident and prayed for peace to departed souls.