Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole loss of lives in Poonch road accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Plera area of Poonch district.
In a statement, Dr Farooq described the loss of lives as unfortunate and tragic. “Its alarming how such accidents have become a routine now in the state. I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those killed in the accident,” he said adding, “The causes of the fateful accident should be ascertained. The incumbent government needs to devise a strategy to reduce these tragedies,” he said.
Vice president Omar Abdullah, while expressing concern over the recurrence of such fatal accidents in the Chenab valley and Pirpanchal areas said, “The incumbent administration should do an appraisal of the factors concerning passenger safety in the areas as are mostly hilly. It is heart wrenching to hear about such deadly incidents happening time and again. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the grieved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he said.
Meanwhile General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Jammu Devender Singh Rana, YNC Provincial president Ajaz Jan, Senior Leaders Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Javaid Rana have also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.