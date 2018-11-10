Farooq offers Friday prayers at Hazratbal

Pays tributes to Sir Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 09:
National Conference President and Member Parliament Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered congregational Friday prayers at Asrar e Sharief Hazratbal and prayed for the everlasting peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Farooq Abdullah paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine and prayed to salvage the people of Jammu & Kashmir from the present tumultuous times.
NC president also took stock of the Milad arrangements at the shrine and impressed upon the administration to ensure all facilities to the devotees during observance days.
Party president also paid tributes to Shah Asrar ud din Baghdadi (RA) on the eve of ongoing Urs celebrations at his shrine in Kishtwar. While paying tributes to the revered saint, he said, “The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a cradle of Sufis and sages. The state of Jammu and Kashmir owes the age-old tradition of tolerance to such great personalities. I express my heartfelt greeting to the people of Kishtwar in particular and the people of state in general on the Urs observance of Shah Sahib (RA).”
“I take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Kishtwar for maintaining communal bonhomie during the most trying times,” he said.
National Conference MLC, Sajad Kichloo and senior leader Khalid Najeeb Suharwardi have also greeted the people on the Urs Observance of Hazrat Shah Asrar ud din Wali (RA).
Meanwhile Abdullah paid glowing tributes to Sir Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary. NC president in his message said that Alama is for all times. “He was a great philosophical poet and thinker. Sher-e-Kashmir had long association with the celebrated poet and both were concerned about the apathetic condition of Kashmiris under the then autocratic regime,” he said.
Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani have also paid tributes to the Dr. Iqbal on his birth anniversary describing him as an icon for the generations to come.