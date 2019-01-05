Farooq, Mehbooba, Mir, others greet people on Gurupurab

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and former chief minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday extended warm greeting to the people especially Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.
Is his message Abdullah said, “Guru Gobind Ji is known for his bravery, reforms, and endurance among difficulties. I wish people on the anniversary observance day and hope that the day acts as harbinger of peace and prosperity in the world.”
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Friday greeted people of the state on the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj.
In her felicitation message, Mehbooba said that Guru Gobind Singhji’s message of humanity, brotherhood, and tolerance shall continue to inspire the world and there is a need to follow the noble teachings of the great spiritual ambassador.
Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has greeted people on Gururab. In his message of greetings, Mir described Guru Gobind as an apostle of peace and communal harmony, who always believed in equality and brotherhood.
He said Guru Gobind Ji was a great warrior and philospher, who strived hard for betterment and wellbeing of the people irrespective of their colour or religion.
The teachings of Guru shall continue to inspire the generations leading them at the path of peace and righteousness, G. A Mir added and said the best way to pay respects to Guru on his birth day is to follow his footsteps and serve humanity to the best of our ability. G A Mir paid glowing tributes to Guru.
Meanwhile district president Baramulla Javaid Ahmad Dar, Shareef Ud Din Shariq, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, party’s minority cell organizer Jagjeet Singh Azad, Sardar Trilochan Singh Wazir, Sardar Harbans Singh have also greeted people on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.