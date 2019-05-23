Farooq leads by 57,000 votes in Srinagar, all set to win

May 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah with a lead of 57,000 votes, is all set to win the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir for a fourth time.

"The National Conference candidate (Abdullah) has taken an unassailable lead of 57,000 votes over the nearest rival, PDP candidate (Aga Syed Mohsin)," an election official said.

He said the final margin of Abdullah's victory will be announced when all the votes have been counted.

This will be the fourth win in a Lok Sabha election for the 83-year-old three time former chief minister, who has so far lost an election only once in his 42-year political career since his debut in 1980.

Abdullah was first elected as member of Lok Sabha in 1980.

However, he returned to state politics in the wake of failing health of his father and National Conference leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in 1981.

He succeeded as chief minister of the state in September 1982 following his father's death.

Abdullah won in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls but lost to PDP candidate Tariq Hamid Karra in the 2014 elections.

However, he won the 2017 by-polls to the Lok Sabha after Karra resigned from the PDP as well the Lok Sabha in 2016.