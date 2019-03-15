About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq leading efforts against divisive agenda of BJP: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday strongly refuted the recent allegation of PDP that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was impeding the efforts of combined resistance to BJP.
Party’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that it is no less than a joke and reflective of partial dementia that the PDP is suffering from in wake of its speedy disintegration.
“Dr. Farooq Abdullah is spearheading the efforts of national leaders to stop BJP from coming to power. The party president is leading up the ante against the divisive agenda of the BJP in the state and the country at large,” he said.
Imran while asserting that the party had previously offered support to PDP in 2015 to keep BJP out which they denied, said, “The accusations emanating from PDP apologists are a chronic case of political opportunism. It was the PDP that denied our earnest offer to them in 2015, terming us as power hungry at that time. Now the same party with brazen shamelessness is accusing our leader of hammering the move to put up a strong front against the BJP,” adding, “Unlike PDP we are guided by our political ideology that is deep-rooted in the aspirations and sentiments of people of the state.”
The provincial spokesperson said that PDP is now passing the blame in order to absolve it from the wrongs it committed on people from 2015 to 2018. “In 2015, Late Mufti sb continued with the mission he had barged on when in the cabinet of late G M Sadiq. Being a cabinet minister then he was equally responsible for destroying the special status of our state. What was left of our special status Mufti's took it upon themselves to destroy it after they hobnobbed with BJP,” he said.
“On 2nd July 2017, Union Minister Jitendra Singh commented that BJP didn’t surrender on the issue of GST in J&K. It is an open secret that it was PDP that surrendered the state’s financial autonomy for the lust of power. PDP in a bid to show loyalty to Nagpur implemented GST in the state without taking into consideration its far-reaching implications on our artisans, hoteliers, and other marginal traders,” added Imran.

