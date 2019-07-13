Farooq Khan likely to be appointed as advisor to Governor

July 13, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan is likely to be appointed as advisor in Jammu and Kashmir by the Government.

Sources said Farooq Khan is likely to be appointed as advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Farooq Khan, who was serving as Lieutenant Governor in Lakshadeep, has resigned from the post and left for New Delhi, sources said.

They said Khan is likely to have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before returning to his home State to take up the new assignment.

“He is expected to join as Advisor to Governor in Srinagar within a week,” sources said.

The appointment of Farooq Khan, a former police officer of the State, is seen as major development in the militancy-hit State.

According to sources, Khan has been given new assignment to win trust of the people of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq, a 1994-batch IPS officer, retired in 2013. He joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was given key positions, including the charge of the party’s minority cell and North East Affairs.

Khan had played key role in creation of counter-insurgency Special Operations Groups (SOG) to fight militancy in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP has geared up for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir even as party leaders are busy in the membership drive.

“At least 15 lakh people joined BJP as new member in Jammu and Kashmir,” said senior BJP leader Ashok Koul.

He said BJP has already demanded that elections of state assembly should be conducted by November–December 2019.