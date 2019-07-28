Farooq interacts with yatris, takes stock of facilities

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar to take stock of the facilities being provided to Amarnath pilgrims.

In a statement Party president interacted with scores of pilgrims on the occasion who apprised him about the various facilities being provided to them. Farooq expressed satisfaction over the facilities that have been made for the pilgrims.

While underscoring the traditional pluralistic ethos of the valley he said, “Kashmiri people have been welcoming the pilgrims for decades. The valley boasts robust secular tradition which is motored by the teaching of great Sufis. The tolerance, inter-religious harmony have been the mainstay of Kashmiri culture. There is a great scope of improving the facilities to pilgrims. I extend my greeting to the Yatris who are coming for the first time.”

Party president also had a detailed interaction with the wardens of the Shiv Shakti Langar Sewa Purshotamji and Saranji, who acquainted him about range of edibles being served to Yatris.

The statement said, later local stone workers met the NC president and apprised him about the issues concerning them. Farooq assured them that he will take the issues concerning them at appropriate forums. Earlier party president visited Pahalgam and Baltal base camps where he had interaction with scores of Yatris.

Farooq expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to Yatris. “The Yatra since ancient times is regarded as one of the most compelling and satisfying pilgrimages, and is extremely popular amongst the countrymen. Despite fragile Himalayan climatic conditions more and more pilgrims make it a point to visit the cave. I congratulate all those who are visiting the place. I hope the Yatris share their pleasurable experience in Kashmir with their friends and kin back home,” he said.

