Farooq grieved over loss of lives in Indonesia

Srinagar, December 25:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of lives in a tsunami that hit Indonesia the other day.
Dr Farooq who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency said that the loss of lives has saddened me to core. “I take this opportunity to pray to almighty for the fast recovery of those who are injured. I am hopeful that the country will rise again,” he said.
Dr. Farooq said that such natural calamities like these jolt the whole humanity. “Man in the realm of nature is too feeble; however we can only try to live in harmony with it by strictly adhering to disaster management rules and regulations. This is not the first time nature has played such havoc in this territory, however we didn’t learn any lesson from the past experiences,” he said.
Dr Farooq while expressing his anguish said, “The rescue and relief operation is on, I pray for the surviving members of devastated families to bear the loss of their loved ones.”
Meanwhile Dr Farooq Abdullah also expressed grief over the demise of a senior member of Saudi family Talal Bin Abdul Aziz saying, “He was a progressive leader and had played a pivotal role in establishment of various medical care institutions. I pray for peace to departed soul.”