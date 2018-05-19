Farooq grieved over killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament (MP), DrFarooq Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the killing of civilians and BSF trooper in cross border shelling in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu region.
Four civilians and a BSF man were killed while 12 others were injured in cross-border shelling in Jammu early Friday, reports said.
Farooq in a statement termed the cross-border shelling in Jammu region in the holy month as ‘unfortunate’.
He said that from past 70 years, people are dying on the either sides and both the countries including India and Pakistan should put an end to the killings and should resolve the issues through a dialogue process.
He said both the countries should follow the ceasefire like they did during Vajpayee’s tenure earlier.
He expressed grief over the death caused due to shelling and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.