Farooq greets people on Urs of Hazrat Baba Haidar Reshi (RA)

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday extended greetings to people on the Urs observance of Hazrat Baba Haider Reshi (RA) which is to be observed at his Shrine at Anantnag.

The official spokesperson said the Party president while greeting the people said Sufism has been the mainstay of Kashmiri cultural and tradition. “The Reshis brought the essence of Islamic teaching to every house hold by localizing it. Their teachings touch a spectrum of issues encompassing both individual as well as the society in their fold. They talked of compassion, brotherhood and mutual respect which are the pivotal aspects of any stable society. These great men paraphrased universal values in their poetry,” he said adding, "The Reshi mystic thought has an innate relation with the people of Kashmir. The contribution of such Sufis as Nund Reshi and his associates to the spiritualism and humanism in Kashmir is immense. These Reshis exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, greed, lust, and excessive involvement in worldly affairs. They used their poetic genius and saying judiciously to make the erring man understand the essence of life and spirituality. On this day I pray for peace and prosperity of the state.”

The spokesperson said the Party president and vice president also paid glowing tributes to the noted Islamic scholar, polymath Hazrat Alama Syed Qasim Shah Bukhari (RA) on his twentieth death anniversary. The duo in their message said the Alama was the epitome of truth, god consciousness, and piousness. While praising the role of Alama in the field of Islamic studies, the duo said the services of the Alama in the field of Islamic studies shall be remembered for all the times to come.



