Farooq greets people on Shab-e-Baraat

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges admin to ensure all facilities to devotees

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday extended warm greetings to the people on the observance of Shab-e-Baraat.

In a statement issued here Party President while greeting the people said, “It is the night of worship and salvation. We should not be negligent on this occasion because on this occasion Allah almighty determines the destiny of all people. The night should be spent worshiping Almighty from the depth of hearth; it is the time of direct connection with Allah, most compassionate, ever merciful, most of all it is the time for reforming one’s life to come,” adding, “I urge the people to pray for everlasting peace for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the world at large.”

Meanwhile party president offered Friday congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. He had earlier paid obeisance at the shrine of Sheikh Noor ud Din Wali Reshi (RA), Charar e Sharief. He prayed for peace and progress to state.

Party President also extended warm greeting to the people of Kashmir on the Urs Observance of Hazrat Sheikh Zain Ud Din Wali Reshi (RA) of Ashmuqam. Among others Sakina Itoo, G A Shah, Altaf Kaloo, Dr. Bashir Veeri, Ab Majeed larmi, Imran Nabi Dar have also extended greetings to people on the Urs observance.

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar urged the divisional administration to ensure all effective and basic amenities to devotees on the auspicious night. He impressed upon the divisional administration to ensure all facilities to devotees at Asaar e Sharief Hazratbal, Buka e Aliya Sultan- Ul- Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA), Ziyarat Datagir Sahib (RA), Ziyarat Naqshband Sahib, Ziyarat Kalashpora, Ziyarat Sheikh Nur Ud Din Noorani (RA), Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Khanqa- e- Muala and other prominent shrines across Kashmir.

Meanwhile senior party leaders Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also extended greeting to the people on the observance of Shab e Baraat.