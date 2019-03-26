About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq files nomination papers, vows to fight communal forces

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday vowed filed the nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and vowed to fight “communal forces” in the state and other parts of India.
Abdullah, 81, filed nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat today.
He was accompanied by son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah and general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar.
Srinagar Lok Sabha seat would go to polls in the second phase on April 18.
"I am still young and have to do a lot of work. We have to save the state and country from communal forces. Our fight is against communal forces," Abdullah told reporters after filing the nomination papers.
Abdullah had won bypolls of Srinagar LS seat in April 2017 after PDP’s leader Tariq Karra resigned from the party and parliamentary seat in 2016 and joined Congress.
Karra had defeated Abdullah from the seat in 2014 general polls. It was the first electoral defeat for Abdullah in his over three-decade long political career.
The Congress won’t field candidate against Abdullah in the polls.
As per seat sharing arrangement between NC and Congress, Congress won’t field any candidate from Srinagar constituency while NC won’t contest from two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu. However, the two parties would be engaged in “friendly contest” in three other seats.
Shia leader Aga Mohsin, who had contested the last Lok Saba election from seat as independent candidate, is the PDP candidate.
BJP has fielded its spokesman Khalid Jehangir and Peoples Conference Irfan Ansari from the seat.
The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters, who are eligible to cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.
The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.


Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Farooq files nomination papers, vows to fight communal forces

              

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday vowed filed the nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and vowed to fight “communal forces” in the state and other parts of India.
Abdullah, 81, filed nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat today.
He was accompanied by son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah and general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar.
Srinagar Lok Sabha seat would go to polls in the second phase on April 18.
"I am still young and have to do a lot of work. We have to save the state and country from communal forces. Our fight is against communal forces," Abdullah told reporters after filing the nomination papers.
Abdullah had won bypolls of Srinagar LS seat in April 2017 after PDP’s leader Tariq Karra resigned from the party and parliamentary seat in 2016 and joined Congress.
Karra had defeated Abdullah from the seat in 2014 general polls. It was the first electoral defeat for Abdullah in his over three-decade long political career.
The Congress won’t field candidate against Abdullah in the polls.
As per seat sharing arrangement between NC and Congress, Congress won’t field any candidate from Srinagar constituency while NC won’t contest from two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu. However, the two parties would be engaged in “friendly contest” in three other seats.
Shia leader Aga Mohsin, who had contested the last Lok Saba election from seat as independent candidate, is the PDP candidate.
BJP has fielded its spokesman Khalid Jehangir and Peoples Conference Irfan Ansari from the seat.
The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters, who are eligible to cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.
The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.


News From Rising Kashmir

;