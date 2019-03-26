Farooq files nomination papers, vows to fight communal forces

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday vowed filed the nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and vowed to fight “communal forces” in the state and other parts of India.

Abdullah, 81, filed nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat today.

He was accompanied by son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah and general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar.

Srinagar Lok Sabha seat would go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

"I am still young and have to do a lot of work. We have to save the state and country from communal forces. Our fight is against communal forces," Abdullah told reporters after filing the nomination papers.

Abdullah had won bypolls of Srinagar LS seat in April 2017 after PDP’s leader Tariq Karra resigned from the party and parliamentary seat in 2016 and joined Congress.

Karra had defeated Abdullah from the seat in 2014 general polls. It was the first electoral defeat for Abdullah in his over three-decade long political career.

The Congress won’t field candidate against Abdullah in the polls.

As per seat sharing arrangement between NC and Congress, Congress won’t field any candidate from Srinagar constituency while NC won’t contest from two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu. However, the two parties would be engaged in “friendly contest” in three other seats.

Shia leader Aga Mohsin, who had contested the last Lok Saba election from seat as independent candidate, is the PDP candidate.

BJP has fielded its spokesman Khalid Jehangir and Peoples Conference Irfan Ansari from the seat.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters, who are eligible to cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.





