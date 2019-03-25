Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah Monday filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha seat.

He was accompanied by party vice president Omar Abdullah and general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar to l Deputy Commissioner office in Srinagar where he filled the papers.

Srinagar will go for parliamentary polls on April 18. NC and Congress have entered into an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

While Congress has not fielded any candidate against NC from Srinagar constituency.

The two parties, however, will go for “friendly” contest in Jammu. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaderAga Mohsin will be contesting the polls from Srinagar.