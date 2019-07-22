Farooq expresses condolences with Rehman Rahi

July 22, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of wife of renowned Progressive Poet Rehman Rahi.

Party president while expressing grief said, “I extend my union with Rahi Sahib and his family in their hour of grief. I pray for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the family to bear the inconsolable loss. I express my sincere condolences to the family. May almighty help the family during this difficult period.”

Meanwhile party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, District president Pir Afaq, political advisor to Vice president Tanvir Sadiq have also extended condolences to the grieved family and prayed for peace to the soul of departed.

Party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, former councilor Ghulam Rasool Sofi visited the grief stricken family and extended condolences to the bereaved on behalf of the party president.