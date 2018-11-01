Farooq express solidarity with party worker

Srinagar, Oct 31:
National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the residence of former YNC District President Srinagar, Hilal Sofi and expressed solidarity with him and his family on the demise of his sister.
Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered condolences with the bereaved family. He was accompanied by NC Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, and Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir.
Earlier, Party General Secretary, Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, vice provincial president Mohamad Syed Akhoon, District president Srinagar Peer Afaq and various functionaries of the party’s parent and youth wing visited his residence and expressed solidarity with Hilal Sofi and his entire family.