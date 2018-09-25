Farooq chairs CWC, says boycott in NC’s interest

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 24:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday chaired the party’s two-day Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ complex in Srinagar and said boycott of forthcoming local body polls was in the best interest of the party.
The meeting attended by senior party leaders from all the three regions of the State discussed the present political situation in Jammu Kashmir particularly in the backdrop of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls in the State which the party has boycotted.
Sources in the party said the strategy for keeping away the cadres from the ULB polls was discussed as the party has opted out of contesting the polls.
“Some of the party workers have apprehensions about losing ground in the Panchayat polls because the party isn’t contesting. The party president made clear that the boycott was the in the best interest of the party,” a leader present in the meeting said.
“The president also took the feedback from the leaders on the decision of the party to boycott the polls. The party wanted to see how the people on the ground have responded to the election boycott mainly in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region,” the leader said.
The CWC meeting, which will conclude on September 25 also expressed grave concern over continuous “concerted attacks” on State’s special provisions including Article 370 and Article 35-A.
The CWC also discussed the fallout after the implementation of the GST Act along with worsening law and order situation in the State.
