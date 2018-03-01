Farooq chairs airport advisory committee meet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) met as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation guidelines under Chairmanship of MP (Lok Sabha) and Chairman AAC Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday at Srinagar International airport.
At the outset, APD, Srinagar Airport and Convener, AAC welcomed MP (Lok Sabha) and Chairman, AAC and all other members present in the meeting.
He updated them with the minutes of previous meeting and ‘Action Taken Report’ of various issues including the follow-up of matters deliberated in earlier meetings.
Airport Director, Srinagar Airport, highlighted the various developmental activities that are being undertaken presently at Srinagar Airport.
He said some of the major developmental works that have taken place and other ongoing ones are airlines provision ticketing office canopy at outside terminal building, provision of baggage make-up area canopy, extension of security hold area, facility of common user self service counter (CUSS), up-gradation of CCTV cameras, additional X-ray machine, free wi fi, construction of two aero bridge, implementation of common user cargo terminal and replacement of all tiles in and outside terminal building.
The meeting was attended by Member of Legislative Assembly Budgam, AAC members, representatives from tour, travel, hotel, Kashmir chamber of Commerce, SSP(AHJ), SSP Budgam, Commissioner SMC, Deputy Director Tourism , Deputy Director Health Head of Department, AAI, Joint GM-CNS, Electrical, Civil, Department of Operation, and all airlines station manager .
Later the chairman, AAC, inquired about the ongoing developmental work at the airport and ensured all members of AAC that issues related to different ministries and State shall be taken up by him on priority basis.
