Farooq calls for end to harassment by forces on highway

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Denouncing the government forces for harassing people on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president , Farooq Abdullah, said such acts should be stopped at once.

''When I was coming to Pahalgam from Srinagar, I saw that security forces were stopping people at several places on the highway…. This is not a good thing. Nowhere in the country are people stopped at so many places on the highway and people travel normally on it,'' Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, told reporters at Pahalgam.

NC president said that the government force personnel should stop harassing people at once. ''They (security forces) should let people travel in peace on the highway and stop harassing without any reason,'' he added.

Terming death of children in Bihar due to encephalitis as unfortunate, the NC president also said the government should take measure to save lives. ''More than 100 children have died in Bihar due to encephalitis and it is very unfortunate. I pray to God that more lives are not lost to such diseases. The government should take measure to save lives,'' he added.