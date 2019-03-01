Farooq ‘bowled over’ by Imran Khan’s goodwill gesture

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday was 'bold over' by the goodwill gesture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of releasing the captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday.
Abdullah said this goodwill gesture should go a long way in creating conducive atmosphere for initiating peace process and dialogue between the nuclear armed neighbours, India and Pakistan.
The three-time chief minister said a strong Pakistan was necessary for a strong Kashmir and a strong India and New Delhi and Islamabad needed to move ahead on fostering friendly relations.
He said peace process and friendly India-Pakistan relations were necessary for peace in the subcontinent and entire South Asia.