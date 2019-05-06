Farooq bats for increased interregional road connectivity in JK

May 06, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asserted that roads make a crucial contribution in the economic development of any nation, saying that in addition better road connectivity improves social cohesion, and better access to employment opportunities.

Party president while addressing workers, party functionaries at Kulan, Kund in Kangan said that the better road connectivity increase the prospects of development. “The road infrastructure of state saw a consistent improvement during the government led by Omar Abdullah. However, the former PDP-BJP wittingly chose to halt work on all the vital road projects of our state. There has been no headway in the vital projects like Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel, Z-Morh tunnel, Sadhna Top tunnel, besides that the proposed tunnel on Mughal road is also nowhere in sight. The move of connecting various regions of the sate with each other would have brought people of those regions together. We unfortunately didn’t see any advance in providing better inter regional connectivity between all the regions of our state in the last four and a half years. Even today we see, people living in the far flung areas of our state hanker for basic amenities during the winter months.”

“Most of the frontier regions of our state get disconnected with rest of the state in the wake of incessant snow fall. The NC led governments have always taken a lead towards bridging the physical barriers between all the regions of our state. It was Sher- e -kashmir who conceptualized the Mughal road and took up it in 1979 and named it as ‘Mughal road’, but it also came to a halt subsequently owing to prohibition of certain forces who don’t want to see us united,” he said adding, “once elected to parliament along with my team comprising of Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone Sahib, I will raise the issue in the parliament. The incumbent BJP led central government didn’t invest in the road infrastructure of our state. Throughout their stint in power, BJP meted out a step motherly treatment to our state. Even the inner district roads are in shambles, the main arterials, alleys are dotted with potholes. The situation of road infrastructure in the city itself is presenting a tale of neglect. If the road infrastructure of Srinagar city is in shambles, one can gauge the condition of roads in remote areas. The incumbent governor administration proved no better in mitigating the infrastructure related issues of our state,” he said.

He said that the bravado created by the former PDP-BJP government on various projects in the state turned out to be a damp squib. He said that the work on many vital projects in our state is nowhere in sight.

Meanwhile he visited the grief stricken family of late Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh of Kullan Gund to condole with them on the demise of their mother, w/o late Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh and sister of Ghulam Qadir Akhoon.

Party president was accompanied by party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal and provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani. Party president personally condoled with the grief stricken family and prayed for peace to the soul of departed.