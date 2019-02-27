Farooq asks party units to work as peace units

Releases Rs one crore in favour of SKIMS
Srinagar, Feb 26:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked the party units across the state to help in peace making in the state in view of the present evolving situation.
Dr Farooq Abdullah while addressing a meet of party functionaries here at party head quarters Nawa-e-Subah said, “Our party has always held high the torch of brotherhood and communal bonhomie even during the trying times of partition. Mahatma Gandhi, in our effort saw a ray of hope at a time when the sub-continent was overrun with communal passions,” adding, “It is high time for us to give befitting reply to those forces as are hell bent to destroy our secular fabric and inter regional bonhomie. We being the oldest political dispensation of the state are duty bound to maintain peace and harmony in the state.”
“We have the cherished ideals of Sher-e-Kashmir to bank on. It was Sher-e-Kashmir who inspite of facing all odds maintained the internal communal harmony in the state during the most trying times,” he said adding, “Our party units across the state should take it upon themselves to help the cause of brotherhood in the state besides advancing the prospects of peace in the state.”
Party President while underscoring the importance of peace and harmony said, “Communal harmony is necessary for every nation. Only if there is peace and harmony in the country can it grow. Our state presents a lovely blend of many religious beliefs. The need of the hour is to celebrate this diversity. We as a nation should not leave apologetic history for the future sprouts from the seeds of past.”
Meanwhile Dr Farooq Abdullah today released an amount of Rs One Cr in favor of SKIMS for construction of auditorium there.