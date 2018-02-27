Farooq asks Modi to begin talks with Pak

‘PDP-BJP Govt working against interests of JK’
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Feb 26:
Opposition National Conference president and former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, on Monday said peace will remain elusive until the two neighbors sit together and work towards ending their differences in an amicable atmosphere.
Reiterating his call for engaging Pakistan in meaningful talks from border belt of Rajouri along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said, “Wars are no solution; wars cause only destruction.”
Abdullah said this while addressing a day-long National Conference youth convention. NC said that the border skirmishes and continued shelling have created havoc with people are living under perpetual fear.
He said he will continue to vouch for dialogue between India and Pakistan as he believes this “to be the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region.”
Farooq said that he won’t be deterred by dubbing him as anti-national for speaking the truth, which is to have a meaningful peace process with Pakistan. He said the “beneficiaries of the peace in the wake of friendly relations between the two countries would be people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have decided their future seven decades ago.”
Invoking former PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee, the National Conference President acknowledged with deep appreciation the sincere efforts made by him in reaching out to Islamabad, first by bus to Lahore and then by holding Agra summit, saying the Prime Minister had reassured the neighboring nation on their soil that India accepts reality of Pakistan.
He said Vajpayee’s initiatives were “pleasant breathers in otherwise choked environment” and recalled his “now famous adage that friends can be changed but not the neighbours, which he (Mr Vajpayee) had stated during his public meeting at Tanghdar in Kashmir.”
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should emulate the spirit of Vajpayeeji, who too belonged to his party, and start a new era of trust and friendship in the region”, Abdullah said, adding the two nations will have to realize, sooner or later, that nothing but talks hold key to ending hostilities.
“Let you carry forward the mission of Vajpayee,” Abdullah exhorted the Prime Minister and exuded confidence that “Jammu and Kashmir would serve and emerge as a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan.”
NC president dwelt upon a “volley of subjects and expressed concern over vicious political environment across the country,” describing “division of people on the basis of religion for votes as dangerous.”
He observed that votes should be sought on the plank of nation building, “development, upliftment of poor and not by exploiting religion.” “In this grim scenario, the youth have to play a crucial role by negating and isolating all such forces which hoodwink them by generating fear about religion being in danger,” he added.
Expressing dismay over functioning of the PDP-BJP government, Abdullah referred to nepotism and favoritism in the process of selection to various posts and said the scenario is “so dismal that a civil servant of this dispensation has sought filing of FIR over filling up of several slots.”
Apparently referring to alleged backdoor appointments in KVIB, he said the confidence of meritorious youth has “shattered, which call for course-correction.” Abdullah said the present dispensation was working against the interests of the State and warned PDP “not to barter the self-esteem of the people for few loaves of power.”
Welcoming pro-active participation of youth in political activities, Abdullah said that National Conference will continue to provide a vibrant platform to public-spirited activists. He asked youth national conference workers to participate in the Panchayat elections in a big way, saying this was the first step of the ladder that will take them to heights in politics. “NC will encourage honest and devoted youth to serve the people in best of their capabilities”, he added.
He suggested Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, not to “succumb under pressure from the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party BJP and Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS).”
Abdullah appealed Mehbooba not to succumb under pressure of rightwing party. “One day you (Mehbooba) have to die like I have to die. Don’t do anything which compromises interest of people for the sake of power. If you still continue to work under pressure, you will suffer before the almighty. Government is for the redressal of people’s problem,” he added.
Referring to the backdoor appointments in KVIB, Farooq Abdullah said, the situation in State has come when an IAS officer, referring to Shah Faisal has to pointed out, and demanded FIR against those who appointed son of Sartaj Madni though back door and others.
“If these Government jobs are only for relatives of ruling family, then I am sure your rule will end,” he commented with regard to back door appointments.
Speaking on the demand of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “This Government has given Additional Deputy Commissioners in many areas and here people demanding an ADC at a centrally located place in between Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote or give ADCs in all these three places like you have given in other places.”
“If I would have been in Government, I would have signed the file clearing appointment of ADC at the required place based on the demands of the people immediately,” he said, adding hoped that the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti look into the demands of the people and accordingly, accept it.
Referring to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri, Abdullah expressed concern over the condition of the university.
