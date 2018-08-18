Farooq asks Modi, Imran to pickup threads from Vajpayee’s Kashmir doctrine

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17 :
National Conference (NC) president and three time former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani would be counterpart Imran Khan should pickup threads from the Kashmir policy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Talking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah said Indo-Pak amity was the biggest dream and contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He said: “The biggest tribute to Vajpayee by prime minister of India Narendra Modi and would be prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would be the pursuance of late Vajpayee’s policy of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat.”
Claiming that despite being a ‘perchark’ of RSS a leader of erstwhile Jan Sangh former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s capacity to lead India was even acknowledged by first prime minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru when he walked out to Vajpayee in the parliament and told him “Atal one day you would be the prime minister of India”.
Interestingly the Indo-Pak relations were smoothened even during the rain of Morarji Desai led Janta party government when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was foreign minister of India. (With inputs from KNS)