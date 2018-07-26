Farooq appears before court, CJM grants him bail

Syed RukayaSrinagar, July 25:
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar on Wednesday granted bail to former Chief Minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah in the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam which is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Farooq appeared before the CJM Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan and furnished a bail bond of Rs 50,000 which was accepted by the CJM.
Earlier on July 21, the court had rejected the bail application of Farooq and ordered him to appear in person before the court and furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 by or before next hearing.
On 19 July 2018, Farooq’s counsel Advocate Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan had submitted a composite application for grant of bail and also sought exemption for Farooq’s personal appearance before the CJM Srinagar.
The investigation in the case has been completed and all the four accused in the case have been granted bail by CJM Srinagar. The next hearing of the case would likely take place on August 29.
On July 16, the CBI had filed charge sheet against Farooq– the then JKCA president, Mohammad Saleem Khan – the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza – the then treasurer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar – an executive in J&K Bank in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar in multi-crore JKCA scam which came into light in 2012.
The accused are charged under Sections 406, 168 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for allegedly making the sports body a lending agency and for operating many bogus accounts. The CBI has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against the four accused in the JKCA multi-crore-scam.
rukayasyed@gmail.com